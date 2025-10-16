ISU to host performances from nearly two dozen marching bands from across three states - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – More than a thousand high school students will perform under the lights of Idaho State University’s stadium this weekend.

The “Mountain West Marching Band Invitational,” an annual ISU event that brings marching bands from schools across the region to demonstrate their “artistry,” will take place on Saturday. This year, the event will start at 10 a.m. and go until 5 p.m. and will feature performances from 19 different marching bands at the ICCU Dome.

“If you’re the kind of person who goes to a football game for the half-time show, this event is for you,” said Meg Holmes, promotions director and business manager for the ISU School of Performing Arts.

Tickets to all seven hours of the invitational are $10 for a student, and $15 for an adult.

In total, around 1,021 students will perform, including those in high school bands from Idaho, Utah and Nevada. According to a press release from the university, this is the largest marching band competition in the region.

The competition has “categories including Music Performance, Visual Performance, Percussion Performance, Auxiliary Performance (Color Guard), and Music Effect,” reads the press release.

The final performance of the day will be from the Bengal Marching Band, who will perform while competition results are tabulated. The marching band members will also volunteer throughout the day to manage the invitational.

Luke Strother, a doctor of musical arts and the ISU director of bands, sees the invitational as a celebration of artistry, education and school spirit.

“There are few things as inspiring as watching our young people demonstrating their artistry and their love of their community. How fortunate we are to host such a large display of our region’s musicians,” Strother said.

For students who feel overlooked while performing at football games that are centered around the game itself, the invitational is a competition that’s centered around them and their music.

“It’s really special just being able to perform in such a big venue and at a university. That’s a big deal. I think students feel like it’s a special day just for them,” Holmes said.