Lane improvement project begins on 25th East in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Beginning Wednesday, Knife River will improve the right northbound lane of 25th East (Hitt Road) north of the Costco roundabout at Lincoln Road.

The work is anticipated to last through November, depending on weather and other variables.

During construction, the right northbound lane will be closed north of the roundabout, and the speed limit will be reduced to 20 mph on all approaches. All lanes approaching and within the roundabout will remain open.

Drivers are advised to slow down, follow posted signs, and watch for construction crews in the area.