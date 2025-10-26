LDS Church releases official photo of new First Presidency - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released the official portrait of the new First Presidency. A picture of President Oaks has also been released.

LDS President Dallin H. Oaks. Courtesy Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Dallin H. Oaks was announced as the 18th president and prophet of the Church on Oct. 14. During a live broadcast, he named President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson as his First and Second Counselors. It was also noted that President Jeffrey R. Holland would serve as the President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

The First Presidency was reorganized after the Church’s 17th president, Russell M. Nelson, died on Sept. 27 at the age of 101.

Prior to his setting apart as President of the Church, Oaks served as First Counselor to President Nelson from 2018 to 2025.

Eyring served as Second Counselor to Nelson from 2018 to 2025, First Counselor to President Thomas S. Monson from 2008 to 2018, and Second Counselor to President Gordon B. Hinckley from 2007 to 2008.

Before his calling in the First Presidency, Christofferson had served in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles since April 5, 2008.