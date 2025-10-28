Local orchestra has chance to perform in New York City, but they need your help - East Idaho News

REXBURG – The Madison Junior High Orchestra has been invited to perform on one of the world’s most famous stages following a successful performance at Carnegie Hall last year.

This time around, they’ll be playing at the prestigious Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City. It’s happening in April.

Orchestra director Arial Loveland expressed her excitement about the invitation in an interview with EastIdahoNews.com.

“The event’s organizers were so impressed with the kids that they extended an open invitation for them to return,” Loveland said.

Loveland says the orchestra’s success is a result of strong support from the administration, parents and the community.

The program’s growth necessitated hiring an additional teacher, who now helps manage 450 musicians.

The upcoming Lincoln Center performance comes with challenges. Among them is the cost. Due to their size and weight, cellos and basses can’t be taken on the flight with the performers. Rental fees are $300 per instrument – a cost that already has some parents concerned. Students are raising funds to cover those fees and other travel expenses.

They’re hosting a Halloween fundraising concert this Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Madison Junior High School auditorium. The cost of admission is by donation, with suggested amounts of $5 per person or $20 per family. Auction items will be available, and costumes are recommended to enhance the festive atmosphere.

“Let’s make it a night to remember!” a Facebook post about the event says.

With the community’s support, Loveland says the students will not only be able to perform this year. She could see it becoming an annual tradition.

Loveland says the future of the orchestra program ultimately lies in the students’ hands.

“They really are remarkable young people,” Loveland says. “They’re ready to work, and they make me laugh.”