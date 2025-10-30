Looking back: Dog credited for helping find girl who fell down well; FBI agents shoot, kill man who kidnapped local sheriff - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Oct. 27 to Nov. 2 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

BLACKFOOT — A dog helped find a four-year-old girl who fell 36-feet down an old abandoned well, The Bingham County News reported on Nov. 2, 1911.

The well was located at 409 South Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. Two houses were also on the property. One home was occupied by Mr. and Mrs. Karl P. Brown and the other by Mr. and Mrs. Joe King.

For over a year, the occupants of both houses thought the well was filled up to within about five feet of the surface but they learned that was not the case.

The Kings’ four-year-old daughter, Virginia, was playing in the yard when she suddenly disappeared. At some point, Mrs. King noticed her daughter was missing and began searching for her but no signs of Virginia were found.

Mrs. King then noticed the “peculiar actions of a brindle bull dog.” The dog belonged to the Brown’s but was described as a “constant companion” to Virginia.

The dog was running to and from the well and would look down inside it. Mrs. King went to that part of the yard where the well was and found that instead of a shallow hole there was a deep cave. The mother could hear someone crying so she yelled down and Virginia answered.

“Panic-stricken, the mother rushed to the telephone and called Mr. King, who is a field man for the telephone company,” the article reads. “Other men in the neighborhood were summoned and soon a crowd gathered, but it took the forethought of the father to solve the problem of getting the child from the well, without endangering her life by falling earth and debris.”

Long planks were laid across the top of the well and a rope was secured. Mr. King then walked out on the plank and lowered the rope — which had a loop on one end — down to Virginia. He told her to put the rope over her shoulders and hold on.

“The little girl had fallen into about two feet of water, but had waded around until she had discovered a stone, upon which she climbed, holding onto the wooden well curbing,” the article mentioned.

Mr. King had to swing the rope several times before Virginia was able to catch it. She finally got it, put the loop around her body, held tight with her little hands, and told her dad she was ready.

He pulled her safely to the top and it was discovered that “little injury was done” to her. The rope which was used measured 36 feet, not including the loop at the end of it.

1926-1950

ISLAND PARK — A family that moved into their new home in Island Park was once again homeless after their house burst into flames within 24 hours after moving in, the Idaho Falls Post Register reported on Oct. 30, 1949.

The fire broke out at the Clair Fransen home on Oct. 28, 1949, at 5:30 p.m. The fire completely destroyed the “little home” in the Sawtooth Subdivision in the Island Park Village.

“With no water to fight the blaze, believed (to have been) caused from an overheated stove, the building was soon engulfed in flames,” the article reads. “Only a davenport was salvaged from the home.”

Mr. and Mrs. Fransen were at the store getting groceries when the blaze started. Their three children — Patricia, 7, Hugh, 4, and Carol, 2 — were playing in the yard at the time.

After the fire, the Fransen’s ended up moving back into the tent they had been living in over the summer. They had originally been staying in that tent while Mr. Fransen built the home for his family.

“Saturday, as the father prepared to erect slabs on the side of the tent to keep out the cold, neighbors planned a benefit buffet supper at the Balch cafe, with all proceeds going to the couple,” the article stated.

1951-1975

SALMON — Federal Bureau of Investigation agents shot and killed an “elusive gunman” who had been the center of an intense search through four states for more than a week, the Idaho Falls Post Register reported on Oct. 27, 1965.

The FBI said the gunman was shot down in forested country about five miles north of Gibbonsville in Lemhi County. FBI agent William Sullivan said the man was identified as Paul Ballard, an alias. He said the man’s fingerprints would determine his true identity.

The man was believed to be responsible for a “gun battle” with Nevada Highway Patrol officers near Wells, Nevada, as well as two robberies in Idaho and the kidnapping of a Nevada rancher and Lemhi County Sheriff William Baker, of Salmon.

Sullivan said the shooting happened about five miles from where Baker escaped from the gunman last Thursday. Baker had been forced to drive the gunman to Darby, Montana and back. The sheriff escaped by jumping out of his moving car in the Gibbonsville area.

Over that weekend, the manhunt then shifted to Montana when a man matching the description of the gunman was reported. But the hunt began again in Idaho Monday afternoon after a rancher living near Gibbonsville said a person who looked like the wanted man tried to get into his house.

The rancher, identified as Pearl MacMackin, said the man then fled into a canyon near the ranch, apparently headed in the direction of the Idaho-Montana border.

On Oct. 26, 1965, a fire was spotted in the Twin Creeks Campground area, north of Gibbonsville, so FBI agents and a U.S. Forest Service man went to check it out. That’s when the fugitive was spotted in the rocks and started shooting at the FBI agents.

The FBI agents returned fire and killed the man. Baker said the man was shot in the stomach. It wasn’t clear at the time of publication how many FBI agents were involved in the shooting.

Along with FBI agents, state police from Idaho Falls and Pocatello were also called in to assist with the search.

1976-2000

POCATELLO — Pocatello police responded to a handful of the “usual Halloween complaints” during Halloween 1977, the Idaho State Journal on Nov. 1, 1977.

The paper mentioned there were complaints of people throwing pumpkins at cars, broken bottles and older children stealing candy from younger ones. The Journal said no arrests were reported in connection with the incidents.

There was also a call made about 8:10 p.m. that a man in a Dracula suit was scaring small children on Northgate Drive. No further information about this was released.