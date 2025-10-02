Looking back: Family of five killed in house fire, and school bus takes a dive into canal - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 29 to Oct. 5 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

IDAHO FALLS — A massive fire broke out in Idaho Falls that was being described as the “most serious and destructive fire that has ever occurred in this vicinity,” The Teton Peak-Chronicle reported on Oct. 1, 1903. The article was originally published in the Desert News.

The fire ignited around 6:30 p.m. in the drug store belonging to R.F. Payne, in a building owned by his father on South Front Street. The blaze moved quickly from one building to another due to a strong wind that was blowing from the northwest.

“The water supply was totally insufficient and the fire department — if it is worth the name — was unable to cope with such a blazing mass,” the article reads.

The sparks were carried by the wind until many of the houses in the southern part of town were in “great danger” of being destroyed.

“The residents of the Falls fought heroically to prevent the fire from spreading, and hundreds of willing hands were busily engaged in trying to stay the progress of the flames,” the paper said. “Of course, they lacked the discipline and leadership, as well as water, and for a while the work of destruction went on unabated.”

Residents quickly carried their household items into the streets or took them away to places of safety. There were women and children who were “almost crazed with fright” and onlookers who were criticizing the firefighters. They allegedly said, “I told you so. Idaho Falls would burn down someday.”

The wind eventually shifted more to the east and died down a little, helping the fire slow down. The fire was confined to the block on which it started.

It was estimated that the losses would amount to about $15,000 split between R.F. Payne, Butte Bakery, Dan Winkler’s bowling alley, Mr. Brown’s stationary and book store, Palmer and Smith’s saloon, Boston store, Lee Ching restaurant, Mrs. Williams I.X.L. rooming house, Lyon’s clothing store and Geo. Brunt and Co groceries. Only a few of the businesses affected had insurance.

“The town will no doubt be benefited by having substantial business blocks erected in the place of the ruined shacks,” the article reads.

No serious injuries were reported, although the paper said there were some “narrow escapes from injury.”

By midnight, the flames were still not extinguished all the way.

1926-1950

REXBURG– A 26-year-old miner from Victor died from burns following an explosion, the Idaho Falls Post Register reported on Sept. 30, 1932.

George F. Stratton died in a Rexburg hospital following the incident. His pick reportedly hit a dynamite cap resulting in the explosion. The blast had been set by workers on the previous shift.

Stratton was married. An inquest was going to be held Saturday afternoon and his funeral was set to take place Sunday.

1951-1975

VICTOR — A father, mother and their three small children were burned to death inside their four-room log home in Victor, the Idaho Falls Post Register reported on Oct. 28, 1966.

The incident happened earlier that month on Oct. 5, 1966. Howard Ricktor, about 35 years old, his two sons, Tex and Walter, believed to be about four and five years old, his wife, Ann, it’s unknown her age, and her daughter from a previous marriage, Linda Sutherland, about 14 years old, died.

Ricktor’s body was the only one identifiable. The others were “completely cremated.” The fire destroyed their small home that was located a half a mile north of Victor.

Mrs. Emmel Sherman, whose home is about one quarter mile north of the Ricktor home, was the first to notice the blaze around 11 p.m. She immediately notified Teton County sheriff Gordon Jones.

In the meantime, her husband and another nearby neighbor, Bob Jenkins, rushed to the scene but by the time they arrived, the fire was too intense for them to get inside the home.

They broke out some windows and yelled inside but nobody answered. At first, they thought nobody was home. It wasn’t until later that it was discovered all five family members were dead inside.

The Victor Volunteer Fire Department was alerted but they weren’t able to use their fire truck because it had a dead battery. Officials said even if the truck had arrived on the scene, there was nowhere for firefighters to get water to put on the fire.

The bodies of the man, the girl and one son were found in one bedroom. The positions of the remains indicated they had tried to get out but couldn’t make it. The bodies of the woman and the other boy were both found in bed, indicating they burned in their sleep.

Reports indicated there were five stoves or heaters in the kitchen of the house. There was one wooden range, one gas range, one wooden heater and two other types of stoves. It was speculated the fire started in the kitchen area but the exact cause was unknown.

A.Y. Green, Teton County deputy sheriff and coroner, said the family had lived in the area for about three years and had lived in the home they died in for roughly two years.

Ricktor had been employed by Rammell Bros., of Driggs, doing farm work. He also farmed 20 acres of land where his own home was. It was believed Ricktor was from Iowa and his wife had family in Georgia, but hardly anything else was known about the family.

Officials were working to determine the cause of the fire and to get in touch with relatives of the family to make funeral arrangements.

A.Y. Green, Teton County deputy sheriff and coroner, casts a grief-stricken glance at the charred remains of a four-room home that burned five Victor residents to their death. They apparently died Wednesday night before anyone noticed the home on fire, and efforts to fight the blaze were in vain. | Courtesy Idaho Falls Post Register

1976-2000

POCATELLO — A school bus took a dive into an irrigation canal after being hit by a car, the Idaho State Journal reported on Sept. 29, 1976.

The accident happened near the Hawthorne and Syphon Roads intersection in Chubbuck. The bus driver was Norma Spraker, 63, and the other driver was Edna Morrell, 56. No students were on the bus.

Both vehicles landed in the canal and both women were taken to a local hospital. Spraker was treated and released after reportedly suffering bruised ribs. She had to exit from the bus’ rear door after the front of the bus landed in the water. The bus had about $3,000 in damage.

Morrell’s car flipped and the back of it was submerged in the water. She had to be pulled out of her vehicle, which was totaled. She was undergoing tests at the hospital. The article said Morrell failed to yield at a stop sign.

A boy who was at the scene reportedly retrieved payroll checks that had floated downstream after the crash.