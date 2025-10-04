Looking for a delicious pizza made from scratch? Look no further than this local food truck - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — With helping hands from their family of twelve, Papa Q’s Pizza is shaking up the pizza scene in eastern Idaho with fresh, homemade slices, each with a story.

Crystal Questad, owner of Papa Q’s, says her pizza truck was a family venture that took off in their previous home in Washington during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve got 10 kiddos, and they’ve all chipped in here and there,” Questad says. “Our full-time employee is our son. We just love being a part of the community and being able to have this opportunity to give back when we see the need, and just brightening people’s day every day.”

We were lucky enough to try three of their most popular pizzas, starting with their namesake, the “Papa Q.”

The Papa Q | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

This pie, like all of their pizzas, starts with a delicious homemade dough and is topped with red sauce, cheese, pepperoni, jalapeños, pineapple and a hot honey sauce.

I can’t emphasize enough how good this dough is. The inside is soft, the outside is crispy and it tastes like heaven. I took this back to the newsroom after we filmed, and it was gone in 30 seconds flat.

“It’s got this perfect sweet and spicy mixture,” Questad says. “It’s really fun.”

Next, we tried the “Pig Pile,” which is like a traditional Hawaiian pizza on steroids and is especially personal to Crystal and her husband, Steven Questad.

The Pig Pile. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“We grew up on the west side of Washington, and this is the pizza we had as kids,” Questad says. “It’s something we’ve loved.”

This pizza comes with red sauce, cheese, and a full pile of ham and pineapple – just what you want if you are a fan of this often controversial type of pizza like I am.

Lastly, we tried a delicious classic, the “Double.”

This pie consists of red sauce, cheese, and a perfect but hefty helping of pepperoni and sausage. It is perfect for the classic pizza lovers.

The Double. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

“This one is pretty simple. It’s actual pretty popular because it’s just a sausage and pepperoni,” Questad says. “We only use the cupping pepperoni. It’s our favorite pepperoni. We love it.”

All of these pizzas were to die for, and I would HIGHLY recommend trying them out for yourself!

Papa Q’s Pizza truck is in the Yellowstone Food Village at 2288 North Yellowstone Highway.

It is available in person or or DoorDash, and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Make sure to follow Papa Q’s on Facebook. Try out the pizzas and let us know what you think!