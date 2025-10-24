Man killed in rollover crash near Spencer - East Idaho News

SPENCER – A man is dead following a rollover crash near Spencer Thursday evening.

Clark County Sheriff Mark McClure tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened around 5:15 p.m. at milepost 182 about two miles north of Spencer. A couple from Canada was headed south in a van.

McClure did not release the names of the people involved, but he says the driver was tired, veered off the road and overcorrected. The van ultimately flipped over, throwing the man inside. He died on scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The northbound lane of traffic was blocked for about 45 minutes while emergency responders investigated. The lane has since been reopened.

The crash remains under investigation. McClure is grateful to those who assisted, including Idaho State Police and local EMS crews.