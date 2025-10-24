Man who mowed a stranger’s lawn to lift their spirits gets a Feel Good Friday surprise of his own - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We received an email recently about a kind man who went out of his way to mow a stranger’s lawn. Here’s what it said:

I am honored to nominate Kent Briggs, a lawn care professional whose quiet act of kindness has left a lasting impact on my life. At a time when I was struggling deeply and facing one of the lowest points in my personal journey, he stepped in — not with words, but with action. Without being asked, without seeking recognition, and without expectation of payment, he began mowing my lawn simply out of the goodness of his heart.

What may appear to others as just mowing a yard was, for me, a lifeline. In a season when I felt overwhelmed and weighed down, his generosity reminded me that there are still people in this world who care — people who embody humanity, kindness, and compassion in their everyday actions. His simple gift of service lifted not only the burden of maintaining my yard but also the heaviness I carried within. It showed me that even in moments of darkness, light can arrive in the form of an unexpected act of kindness.

Kent did not do this for recognition. He didn’t announce his good deed, nor did he expect thanks. That is exactly what makes his actions so extraordinary. In a world that often feels fast-paced and disconnected, he chose to slow down and give of himself. He gave his time, his energy, and most importantly, his heart.

His selflessness, humility, and unwavering kindness reflect the very best of humanity. He has reminded me, and I hope reminds others, that a single act of care can have the power to heal, uplift, and inspire.

We were able to track Kent down as he was just finishing a lawn and we surprised him for Feel Good Friday. Check out the video in the player above!