Mentalist Oz Pearlman leaves us speecless with a wild mind-reading trick on 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Oz Pearlman is a world-renowned mentalist, magician, and motivational speaker who transitioned from a career on Wall Street to a career in entertainment.

His shows a mind-blowing and he released a new book this week called “Read Your Mind: Proven Habits for Success from the World’s Greatest Mentalist.”

I had a great time chatting with him. Here’s what I asked:

What exactly is a mentalist?

How did you get your start as a magician?

What happens if something goes wrong while you’re doing a show or the result isn’t what was expected following a trick?

You’ve performed all over the world and my dad interviewed you before a show in Idaho a few years ago. What is your favorite way to have one of our famous potatoes?

What type of skills are required for someone who wants to be a mentalist?

Why did you decide to write a book and can you tell me about it?

Can you do read my mind or do a trick with me?

BONUS QUESTION

Can you share a piece of advice with me?

