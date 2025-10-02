'Modern Family' star Ty Burrell answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing exciting people from Idaho and around the world!

Tyler Burrell is best known for his role playing Phil Dunphy on “Modern Family,” for which he won two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and five Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Ty has also starred in several other roles and he’s the owner of restaurants in Utah.

I had a great time chatting with Ty. Here’s what I asked him:

I know you live in Utah and were raised in Oregon. Have you been to Idaho? And specifically, Idaho Falls, where I am from?

What is it like raising two daughters and is your parenting approach similar to Phil Dunphy’s?

You co-own several restaurants. What’s something you wish was on the menu?

After a big fire in Salt Lake, you joined a campaign to help restaurants affected. Why did you decide to help?

Can you tell me about your new Audible show?

How did you keep a straight face playing “Modern Family,” a very funny show?

What has been your most embarrassing moment on stage or on TV?

BONUS QUESTIONS

Do you have a most memorable scene in “Modern Family” that you won’t ever forget?

What’s your favorite junk food?

Can you share a piece of advice with me?

