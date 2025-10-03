Passenger arrested for sexual battery, assault on Delta flight out of Salt Lake City - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A passenger on a flight out of Salt Lake City Thursday was removed from the plane and arrested for assaulting a Delta employee, according to Salt Lake City Police.

Cody Sierra Marie Bryne, 31, was arrested in Salt Lake County on charges of sexual battery (class-A misdemeanor), assault (class-B misdemeanor), interfering with a peace officer (class-B misdemeanor), and public intoxication (class-C misdemeanor).

On Oct. 2, Bryne was just boarding a Delta flight out of Salt Lake City heading to Portland, Ore. According to police, while on the plane, she refused to move out of the aisle after being asked multiple times to do so.

When she did finally move, Bryne reportedly used her shoulder to push a Delta employee into a seat. The pilot then requested that Bryne be removed from the plane.

When the Delta employee tried removing Bryne, they were able to smell the odor of alcohol coming from her. Bryne reportedly told the employee she “only had three beers and was not drunk,” court documents state.

While being escorted off the plane, Bryne allegedly attempted to run past the employee into a secure area of the airport. When stopped, she grabbed one of the Delta employees by the back of her neck, pushing their head toward the ground, court documents state. She allegedly also pulled the employee’s hair.

“(Bryne) released her grip, walked away but turned around and walked up to the employee and grabbed her right breast with her left hand,” court documents state. The employee told police Bryne continued to assault and threaten her before running towards the exit of the airport.

Police located Bryne in the lobby of the airport trying to book a flight with another airline. She reportedly admitted to drinking and being drunk earlier that morning.

“(Bryne) was unable to hold an intelligible conversation, had the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her person, had difficulty following directions, and needed assistance with walking,” court documents state.

Bryne was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on the aforementioned charges. No further information is available at this time.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.