Rexburg police talk potential bond for a new police headquarters - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The Rexburg Police Department is hoping to successfully pass a 15-year bond to build a new police department as the city and surrounding area populations continue to grow rapidly.

In November, Rexburg voters will see a $16.7 million bond proposal on the ballot for a new Rexburg Police Department to be built between 424 and 490 Pioneer Road on the east side of U.S. Highway 20.

According to Rexburg Police Chief Joshua Rhodes, the department is proposing a new facility for many reasons, including more investigative space, technology, and room to grow in the next few decades.

“For years we’ve been in the process of trying to figure out financing and a new location, because of the projected growth of the city,” Rhodes says. “As the city continues to grow in population, businesses, and residential homes, we are growing as a police department as well.”

Benefits of a new police department

The current police department at 25 East Main Street spans 20,460 square feet and includes only one interview room.

The current proposed location for the new Rexburg Police Department. | Rexburg Police Department Website

The new department would expand to 33,955 square feet, increasing the space to allow for more interview rooms, offices for staff, a bigger lobby, and more comfortable spaces for people who witness or report a crime.

“The biggest thing is the space, to be able to work in an environment that allows officers to fully do their jobs, specifically like with our detectives to have confidentiality in our interview rooms,” Rhodes says. “In the new building, we have in the design (for) interview rooms, but then some soft interview rooms, (which are) more for witnesses, (or) for victims of any time of crime. Those soft interview rooms are more accommodating, so it’s not just a small cinderblock room that would make somebody feel uncomfortable.”

Although the bond asks for $16.7 million, the projected interest rates would increase that total to $22,589,638 over the next 15 years.

Rhodes said he is especially excited about the prospect of a community training room, where the public will be invited to learn more about their local police department and how to keep themselves safe from various types of crime.

“It’s an area (where) we could invite the public in to do trainings and to do more community educational events,” Rhodes says. “Everything from internet safety, fraud, and just education for the youth. right now, depending on what type of class we reach, we jump into either the City Hall, or we go to the schools or other places.”

The Rexburg City Council reportedly began transferring money from the general fund (primarily from property and sales tax) to a newly created fund in fiscal year 2021 to pay for the potential new police department.

The city has also been collecting police impact fees from new growth that is expected to be used for the new facility.

“$375,000 is projected to transfer from the police impact fund to this project in fiscal year 2026 (which begins on October 1, 2025) and approximately $56,000 is collected in police impact fees each year,” the Rexburg Police Department’s website says.

From these funds, the city has spent $1.3 million on purchasing land for a new police station in fiscal year 2025. $881,000 or more is projected to go to the new police building project by spring of 2026. Additionally, the future revenue from the sale of the existing downtown space will be allocated to the new station project.

How much will taxpayers pay?

Based on current conditions and projections, the bond would reportedly cost Rexburg locals a tax of $61.51 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year.

According to the website, as of Nov. 4, the city currently has no general obligation debt, other than the water system, which will have debt for $6,746,137 that is paid solely by water utility revenues and not by property taxes.

Rhodes says the new facility will include “gray space,” intended for future growth as the city continues to expand in population.

“They explained it kind of like your unfinished basement on a home,” Rhodes says. “It helps you get into the home, but then down the road as your family grows, you can move into that space.”

For locals who don’t tend to rely around the police department much in their daily lives, Rhodes says he still hopes they will support the bond, which will help officer safety and efficiency as they work to solve and prevent crime.

“When people are put in a situation where they are a victim of a crime, or they’re a witness to a crime, we want to do our jobs the best of our ability, and to handle their case the best that we can,” Rhodes says. “We want to be able to provide a safe environment for those who are reporting crimes and are victims of crimes.”

Click here for more information and frequently asked questions about the proposed bond.

Those with questions or concerns are encouraged to call Chief Rhodes at the police department or city council members. The Rexburg Police Department can be reached at 208-359-3008. The number for City Hall is 208-359-3020.

Elections are on Tuesday, Nov. 4. Click here for more information on this year’s elections in Rexburg.