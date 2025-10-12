Salmon Region waters to be stocked with trout in October - East Idaho News

SALMON — Fall offers some of the best trout fishing of the year, and here’s where to go close to home.

Idaho Fish and Game staff will stock 1,400 trout in the 10-12-inch range at three local waters in early October.

Hayden Creek Pond, Oct. 6-10, 600 fish

Hyde Creek Pond, Oct. 6-10, 400 fish

Kids Creek Pond, Oct. 6-10, 400 fish

Stockings can take place any day throughout the week listed. This schedule is tentative and subject to change due to conditions or staffing constraints.

For detailed information about these and other fishing waters in Idaho, including maps, fish species, facilities, and rules, please visit the Idaho Fish Planner on Fish and Game’s website.

Fishing for hatchery rainbow trout can be a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple, inexpensive setups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like PowerBait® or Crave, placed either near the bottom or below a bobber.

The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules.

Be sure to pick up a 2025-27 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines license requirements, season dates, bag limits, and any special regulations at any Idaho Fish and Game office or sporting goods stores statewide.