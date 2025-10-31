Task force to conduct Halloween DUI emphasis tonight - East Idaho News

Editor’s Note: The following is a prepared statement released to EastIdaho News.com from the Idaho State Police headquarters in Pocatello.

POCATELLO — Law enforcement agencies of the Southeast Idaho Traffic Safety Task Force are joining forces to help prevent impaired driving on Halloween night.

Extra DUI patrols will be out tonight, with officers and troopers across the region stepping up enforcement to keep roads safe for all trick-or-treaters and drivers.

“Halloween is a night full of activity — from family trick-or-treating to late-night costume parties — and that mix of festivities and foot traffic can quickly turn dangerous when impaired driving is involved,” ISP Lieutenant Todd Orr said. “If you plan to drink, plan ahead and designate a sober driver.”

Parents and pedestrians can help, too: carry a flashlight or glow stick, wear bright or reflective clothing, and cross streets at corners or crosswalks.

Both drivers and trick-or-treaters play a role in keeping Halloween safe and fun.

The Southeast Idaho Traffic Safety Task Force is a collaborative effort among local, county, and state law enforcement agencies to reduce impaired-driving crashes and fatalities across the region. Participating partners include Idaho State Police in the Idaho Falls and Pocatello regions, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, and the police departments of Chubbuck, Pocatello and Montpelier.

Drivers are encouraged to report all suspected impaired drivers by calling 911 or *ISP (*477).