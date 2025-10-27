The history of an iconic theater in downtown Shelley and the spirits who haunt it - East Idaho News

Ronnie Kerbs is one of many who believe spirits roam the old Virginia Theater in Shelley.

She and her husband, Devon, own Bacon and Bleu Family Restaurant at 688 North Holmes Avenue in Idaho Falls, but the couple once owned the old theater, which is now a haunted attraction.

During her time as the owner, Kerbs says she had numerous encounters with spirits. Although she never saw anything, she’s heard voices and says one spirit even followed her home. She says her husband saw the ghost of a little girl in the theater late one night.

This week on “It’s Worth Mentioning,” a podcast about local history, Ronnie speaks with Rett Nelson about her ghostly encounters. She also discusses the history of the 115-year-old building, including the mysterious disappearance of one of its former owners.

It’s a timely episode just in time for Halloween!

