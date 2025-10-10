Two communities grieving after former Pocatello teacher is murdered - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – People living in two cities in separate states are grieving the murder of someone who was a part of both.

Tasha Rodriguez-Anderson was found dead by police officers in front of her home in Toledo, Oregon, on Oct. 4. Her husband, Christopher Anderson, was arrested at the scene and was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault, as reported on KPTV.com.

Rodriguez-Anderson formerly lived in Pocatello before moving to Toledo, a town of under 3,500 people near the Oregon coast. She worked as a teacher for Gem Prep Charter School and was an active member of the Grace Lutheran Church community before she moved.

Both communities are grieving Rodriguez-Anderson’s death. The city of Toledo will hold a candlelight vigil on Wednesday in her memory, and Grace Lutheran will plan a memorial service for her. Pastor Jonathan Dinger said that official details for the memorial have not yet been finalized.

When Dinger’s staff broke the news to him, he said it was like getting “slapped in the face. It’s horrifying, senseless.”

“This is a horrifying, horrifying tragedy,” Dinger said.

A Facebook post from her daughter, Aurora Rodriguez, asked the public for privacy after this tragedy.

“My four younger siblings and I are currently trying to come up with enough funds to bring her home, help pay traveling, and any unknown expenses that may arise. I’m asking that you please be respectful and not ask us what is going on, since this is a sensitive subject and we still don’t know everything ourselves, with this being an ongoing investigation,” Rodriguez said.

Shayla Ruffridge, assistant principal at Gem Prep Charter School, shared a statement with EastIdahoNews.com.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our former colleague, Tasha,” Ruffridge said. “She will be remembered for her dedication and kindness to Gem Prep staff and students. Our hearts go out to her loved ones.”

Dinger said Rodriguez-Anderson will be remembered as an involved and committed member of the Grace Lutheran community. She added that she was involved in the process when the church started a high school in 2016, with her daughter being its first student.

“She was a person I called when I needed someone. She was a ready volunteer. She was devoted to her children, education, (and) faith. She was a glad and happy, engaged person in what we were doing,” Dinger said.

Dinger asked people to give Rodriguez-Anderson’s children space to grieve in the wake of this tragedy.

“They have very significant people who have reached out immediately and have surrounded them, and so I think people should let them reach out,” Dinger said.

But Dinger added that it’s a long-term priority of the Grace Lutheran community to support her children.

“The most important time is six months from now, when everybody goes away and it gets quiet and they’re left with their thoughts,” Dinger said. “That’s where, as a church, it’s critical for us to continue to support them as a church family.”