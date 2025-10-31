WATCH: Stacey Wondra, man accused of killing Michael 'Monkey' Vaughan, waives extradiction to Idaho - East Idaho News

PHOENIX — The man accused of killing 5-year-old Michael “Monkey” Vaughan appeared in a Maricopa County, Arizona, courtroom and waived extradition to Idaho.

Stacey Wondra, 33, will now be transported to Payette County on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and destruction of evidence.

Michael disappeared from his Fruitland home in July 2021. Wondra and his wife, Sarah Wondra, lived nearby and in 2022, Sarah was arrested for failing to report Michael’s death. Investigators dug up their yard after receiving a “credible tip,” but nothing was found and her charges were dropped in April 2023.

Police bodycam footage released earlier this year showed Stacey Wondra on a video call with investigators as the yard was being excavated. He gave officers directions to where he believed Michael was buried and said his wife was responsible.

Michael Joseph Vaughan was last seen by his home, which is near an open field that stretches west toward Interstate 84 and the Snake River. | Fruitland Police Department

“Sarah could have done something with (the body) when I wasn’t home. Knowing that she knew that I had seen where she was digging,” Stacey Wondra said.

During his four-minute Arizona court hearing Friday, Wondra appeared unsure of what to do before agreeing to be extradited.

“I’ve had no way to contact any relatives or anybody or legal counsel to ask a recommendation of what I should do,” he said to Commissioner Elizabeth Campbell, who presided at the hearing.

Wondra will be moved from Arizona to Idaho within 30 days.

Despite the charges, the whereabouts of Michael remain unknown.

“After a robust investigation by the Fruitland Police Department and countless assisting agencies, we have unfortunately been unable to locate Michael to recover his remains,” Payette County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Duke said in a news release. “Our foremost hope has always been to recover Michael, but delays now risk further harm to his loved ones. We believe we know the individuals involved and are committed to pursuing justice with or without Michael’s recovery.”

Sarah Wondra is in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. The charges are not related to Michael’s disappearance.

In a statement to KIVI, Brandi Vaughan, Michael’s mother, said, “Our family has mixed emotions. Yes, we are glad charges are coming. We want them to tell us where Michael is. Period. We will let the justice system take care of the rest.”