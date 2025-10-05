What to do when you’ve been injured in a car crash - East Idaho News

You set out on what you thought would be a simple, everyday trip to the grocery store.

You jump in your car, get your tunes set, and fire up the engine. You’re vibing to the music. As you sit at a red light without a care in the world, suddenly – CRASH!

Something slams into the back of you. You slam forward. Your front airbag deploys, slamming you backward. Your world spins.

This is a situation that countless people experience across the country daily. Of course, not all crashes involve personal injuries, and unless you suffered an acute injury (like a fracture), it’s not always immediately apparent to you that you were injured.

With certain injuries, all your symptoms might not become apparent for days or weeks.

For this reason, if you are involved in a crash, it is important to be proactive to best set yourself up for your personal injury claim should you need to make one.

Documenting the evidence

In cases where emergency treatment is not necessary, documenting the evidence will be extremely helpful later when you or your attorney are trying to resolve your injury claim.

At the very least, you should always exchange insurance information with the other driver.

In nearly every case, you should also contact law enforcement to make a police report – this report will document what happened and help determine liability in your case. If possible, take your own photographs or videos documenting the locations of and damage to the vehicles.

Getting appropriate medical treatment

Once you have documented the collision, get the necessary medical care. Getting needed treatment early is critical to establishing a connection between the collision and the treatment for your claim.

Again, while symptoms might take a while to develop with certain injuries, it is important to not delay seeking treatment as soon as your symptoms arise.

Not timely seeking treatment can seriously impact the viability and value of your personal injury claim.

Talk to a personal injury attorney

Lastly, consult with a personal injury attorney before accepting any settlement of your

personal injury claim.

Many auto insurance companies will try to get a quick “lowball” settlement of your personal injury claim before you even know the full extent of your injuries or future prognosis.

To curb this practice, Idaho law has adopted Idaho Code §29-113, allowing an injured person to disavow a personal injury settlement reached within the first 15 days after a collision.

Therefore, do not be surprised if you get a call from someone at the other driver’s liability insurance shortly after this 15-day disavowal window.

You might get an offer that may sound nice to you, but don’t fall for it – it will likely be a far cry from the value of your personal injury claim.

Also, keep in mind that the offer is a gross amount, and you will likely need to pay back your health or auto insurer for care they paid for on your behalf.

A personal injury attorney can help you get the best value on your claim and negotiate with your health insurer and auto insurer to reduce claims they might have against your settlement – all going towards making sure you get the maximum recovery in your case!

Austin Strobel is a personal injury attorney at the Idaho Advocates, with 10 years of experience practicing on both sides of personal injury claims of all varieties.

This column provides general information and is not to be considered legal advice. Readers with specific legal questions should consult an attorney. The Idaho State Bar Association provides a lawyer referral service, through their website at https://isb.idaho.gov/.