Woman dies after she was hit by train in Priest River - East Idaho News

PRIEST RIVER – A woman was killed Saturday when she was struck by a train in Bonner County.

Idaho State Police is investigating the train-vs-pedestrian fatality that took place at about 9:03 p.m. at the Parr Road crossing near Hidden Lane in Bonner County.

The woman was hit by a freight train as it was travelling northbound.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a statement from ISP. The name of the woman has not yet been released.

All rail traffic on the line was halted for about four hours, according to ISP officials. Bonner County Sheriff’s Office and Priest River Police Department were on scene assisting.