Woman found dead in U-Haul in Meridian parking lot. Police investigating - East Idaho News

MERIDIAN (Idaho Statesman) — A woman was found dead in a U-Haul truck in a Meridian parking lot Thursday evening, according to police.

The Meridian Police Department responded to a report of an unresponsive female in a lot outside a business on Eagle Road, and the investigation is still in preliminary stages, spokesperson Jordan Robinson told the Idaho Statesman in an email.

Further information, including identification of the body and cause of death, will be released by the Ada County Coroner’s Office.