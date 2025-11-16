16-year-old dies after single-car crash near Grant - East Idaho News

GRANT — A 16-year-old Menan teen died as a result of a single-car rollover crash Monday night.

According to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a report of a fatal crash around 10:54 p.m. Monday night.

Few details have been released, but EastIdahoNews.com has requested more information.

What we do know is that the crash involved a blue Ford Focus and occurred near 142 North 3400 East. The teenage driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the name of the juvenile will not be released.

“Jefferson Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Central Fire and Ambulance, Lewisville Quick Response and Idaho State Police for their assistance,” the release says. “We also send condolences to the family of the driver.”

EastIdahoNews.com will continue to update as more information becomes available.