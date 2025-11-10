A Secret Santa surprise for a beloved teacher needing critical heart surgery - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

Rick Owens is a longtime educator who has spent more than two decades teaching and serving thousands of students.

Mr. Owens is known for his dedication both inside and outside the classroom. He is currently facing a life-threatening medical crisis and needs open-heart surgery before the end of the year, but his insurance will not cover the full cost.

For more than 20 years, Mr. Owens has gone above and beyond for his students, taking on extra work not for recognition, but because he cares deeply about their success. Outside of school, he has shared lifesaving skills with countless community members by teaching CPR and swim lessons.

He and his wife, Tanda — who is also a teacher — have lived modestly, consistently giving more than they’ve received.

