A Secret Santa surprise for a single mom battling cancer - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

Ellie is a single mom who has faced unimaginable challenges over the past few years.

Described by those who know her as one of the most selfless and inspiring people they’ve ever met, she’s currently battling cancer that began in her leg and eventually led to an amputation. Despite the devastating diagnosis, Ellie has remained determined and hopeful.

She has been saving for a wheelchair to help improve her quality of life, but her recovery has been difficult and filled with setbacks. Still, Ellie perseveres. She put herself through school, earned two degrees and continues to find creative ways to provide for her little family — making and selling jewelry and handmade crafts to cover expenses.

Friends say Ellie’s kindness and humility never fade, even in the face of pain and uncertainty. She encourages others, shares her faith, and continues to inspire everyone around her.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to pay Ellie a visit with an early Christmas gift. Check out the surprise in the video player above!