A Secret Santa surprises hardworking mom with special gift to help her daughter - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

Chaeneal is a mother of three, including her oldest daughter, who has cerebral palsy and relies on a wheelchair. Every day, Chaeneal must lift her daughter in and out of her truck by hand — sometimes multiple times a day — so she can get to appointments and other activities.

“It’s not easy,” those close to her say. “But she never complains. She just does what needs to be done.”

Chaeneal spends her days mowing lawns and shoveling snow for her job. She depends on her truck to pull her trailer for work, so she hasn’t been able to replace it with a wheelchair-accessible van. A special lift seat that lowers to the ground and raises back into the truck would make a huge difference — allowing her to safely move her daughter without risking injury.

Secret Santa heard about Chaeneal and asked the East Idaho News elves to pay her a visit. Check out the surprise in the video player above.