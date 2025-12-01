'A Thanksgiving never to be forgotten.' Parents recount baby born on Utah interstate. - East Idaho News

MURRAY, Utah (KSTU) — Luna Grace is her name, born on I-15 in Murray, and her parents, Vannessa and Dax Lowe, share the Thanksgiving story to top all others.

Both mom and dad were on the way to Intermountain Medical Center, but the 5300 South offramp of I-15 was the end of the road for baby Luna who wasn’t going to wait a moment longer.

“A thanksgiving, never to be forgotten!” said Daxton.

“Oh, wow, we did that! We had a baby, while you were driving, and I caught her. It’s insane!” said Vanessa.

Vannessa and Dax Lowe are high school sweethearts who already have a 22-month-old daughter.

But baby number two, Luna Grace, arrived a few days early and in a way neither of them expected.

It all began early Thursday afternoon. The couple dropped off their toddler with a relative on their way to the hospital. But they wanted to take some homemade food with them.

While Vanessa waited in their minivan, she says hunger pains were quickly overtaken by labor pains.

“I called him and I said, ‘Forget the food, come back to the car, I’m dying right now!’ Then out came Zach holding a couple of things of leftovers,” she said. “We didn’t get Thanksgiving dinner, so we had to have something.”

At the off-ramp, Dax asked Vannessa if she was doing okay.

“And I go, nope, I feel like she’s coming right now! And I reached down and I go; ‘wow, that’s her head!” She said.

After pulling off onto the shoulder, Dax then called 911 while Mother Nature and Luna Grace took over.

“She just shot out, and I somehow caught her! As I was pulling off, I literally looked over and just watched the baby launch, right into mom‘s hands, boom right there!” Said Vanessa.

According to Corpor,al Chaseton Stevens with Utah Highway Patrol, paramedics and officers arrived to help get them the rest of the way to the hospital.

“I think this is going to be like the story they tell forever, right? Like having a baby on Thanksgiving and trying to get to the hospital and having the baby in the freeway right? Like all those things, it doesn’t happen often,” he said.