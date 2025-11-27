Bannock County remembers 84th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attacks - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Bannock County.

POCATELLO – Bannock County Veteran Services is inviting the community to a ceremony honoring the lives lost in the infamous attack on Pearl Harbor 84 years ago.

The ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 7, at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge on West Fremont Street in Pocatello. People are invited to wear Hawaiian shirts and join the tradition of tossing flower petals into the Portneuf River, which was started by a local survivor of the attacks.

“It’s now been 84 years since this attack, and we have not forgotten the immense impact this day had on American history or our community. I hope folks will join us, and bring their families, as we honor those lost on this fateful day,” said Melissa Hartman, Bannock County Veteran Services Coordinator.

Dinner will be served after the ceremony at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building, 300 North Johnson Avenue. The food is provided by a joint effort from the Veterans Services Organization Auxiliaries.