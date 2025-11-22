Bicyclist taken to hospital after being hit by car in American Falls - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS — Idaho State Police are investigating a collision between a vehicle and a bicyclist that sent a 52-year-old woman to the hospital Friday night.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. at the intersection of Pocatello Avenue and Hillcrest Avenue in American Falls.

According to ISP, a juvenile was driving a blue 2005 Lexus RX south on Hillcrest Avenue when the vehicle struck a woman riding her bicycle west on Pocatello Avenue. The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

She was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital with injuries that police say are not life-threatening.

Power County Ambulance, the Power County Sheriff’s Office and the American Falls Police Department assisted with the response.