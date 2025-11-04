Bodies of missing fishermen recovered from Henrys Lake - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK — The bodies of two fishermen who disappeared on Henrys Lake in Island Park on Saturday have been recovered.

The men were found around 5:30 p.m. near the center of the lake in about 13-15 feet of water, according to Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Cody Gudmunson.

“A side scan sonar from one of our boats spotted an anomaly in the water and we sent divers down. That’s when we recovered the bodies,” Gudmunson tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The search for the fishermen, whose names have not been released, began around midnight Saturday after they failed to return home when expected. An empty fishing boat was discovered on shore, but there was no sign of the two men.

Crews from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County Search and Rescue, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, Bingham County Search and Rescue, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Air Idaho Rescue and Teton County search dogs spent all day Sunday and Monday searching for the fishermen.

Officials are unsure how the men ended up in the lake. The water temperature of Henrys Lake over the weekend was in the mid-30s, according to the National Weather Service, and overnight air temperatures were around freezing.