Botulism in Idaho infant may be linked to recalled baby formula, say health officials - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — An infant in Ada County has been hospitalized with suspected botulism believed to be linked to a baby formula causing a nationwide outbreak, according to Idaho’s health department.

The case is suspected to be linked to ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula cans and the brand’s Anywhere Packs, according to a news release from Idaho’s Department of Health and Welfare on Wednesday. This is the only case in Idaho so far, the department said.

The recalled formula was available in stores across the state as well as online. It has now been pulled from store shelves, and the company has set up support for customers who already bought the product.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, ByHeart was notified on Nov. 7 of an estimated 83 cases of infant botulism reported nationwide since August. The FDA’s latest update said 31 cases were linked or suspected to be linked to the ByHeart product.

Infant botulism is a rare but serious illness caused when spores of a bacterium grow in a baby’s intestines and produce toxins that weaken muscles, according to the state. Symptoms can start as early as 18 hours after consumption, and as late as a month after. Those include constipation, poor feeding, weak facial expressions and loss of head control.

Health and Welfare encourages anyone whose child consumed ByHeart formula and shows symptoms to seek medical attention. If a child has consumed ByHeart formula and does not currently show symptoms, continue to monitor them and seek medical attention if symptoms develop.

Christine Hahn, Idaho’s state epidemiologist and medical director for the department’s public health division, said in the release that infant botulism is rare, but can progress quickly.

“We want parents and caregivers to know that we are working closely with our federal partners to understand the extent of this outbreak and ensure that affected products are removed from circulation,” Hahn said in the release.

ByHeart on its website said it expanded the voluntary recall to include all batches of the ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula and Anywhere Pack nationwide. No unopened ByHeart product has tested positive for Clostridium botulinum spores or toxin, the company said.

“As parents ourselves, we understand how excruciating this recall has been,” the company wrote in a statement on its website. “You deserve support, and our Parent Experience team is here to provide it— around the clock. You can speak with a person live, or leave your number, and we’ll call you back.”

ByHeart has a frequently asked questions webpage, and encourages customers to use its 24/7 support line at 866-201-9069.