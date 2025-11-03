Burley Latter-day Saint temple opens to public for open house this week - East Idaho News

BURLEY — The public will soon have the opportunity to step inside the newly completed Burley Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Free open house tours begin Thursday and continue through Saturday, Nov. 22, excluding Sundays. Following the open house, the temple will be formally dedicated on Sunday, Jan. 11 The dedicatory session will be broadcast to all congregations within the temple district.

Local officials and other guests received a first look at the temple Monday during a media day event led by Elder Steven R. Bangerter, executive director of the Church’s Temple Department. He was joined by Elder K. Brett Nattress and Elder Karl D. Hirst, both General Authority Seventies.

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced plans for the Burley temple in April 2021. At that time, he emphasized the spiritual importance of temples for members.

Design elements inside the temple reflect the beauty and heritage of southern Idaho, according to the church. Interior colors were inspired by the area’s farmland and open skies, while the stained glass features the potato blossom — a nod to the region’s agricultural roots.

Once dedicated, the Burley Temple will become the 11th operating temple in Idaho. Other temples are located in Idaho Falls, Boise, Meridian, Pocatello, Rexburg, and Twin Falls. Temples in Caldwell, Coeur d’Alene, Montpelier, and Teton River have been announced or are under construction.

Idaho is home to nearly 500,000 members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, organized into roughly 1,300 congregations.