Candlelit concert offers romantic date night in Downtown Pocatello to help fund music education - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A local music school is offering couples a one-of-a-kind date night experience next month — and every ticket sold will help a child continue their musical education.

KIND Conservatory will host its first Candlelit Music Night on Friday, Dec. 5, at its recital hall in Historic Downtown Pocatello.

The intimate event will feature a violin and piano performance surrounded by hundreds of flameless candles, creating what KIND Conservatory director and pianist Natalia Lauk calls “a magical evening for a meaningful cause.”

“Your evening out can power a child’s year of music,” Lauk said. “Each ticket is a tax write-off, and the candles look beautiful and incredibly realistic.”

An elegant evening with a purpose

The night begins with a reception featuring small plates, wine and non-alcoholic drinks.

The concert will follow, featuring performances by accomplished musicians Laurana Wheeler Roderer of Idaho Falls on violin and Lauk on piano.

The program will feature Bach’s Sonata No. 3 for solo violin, Bartók’s Rhapsody No. 1, Beach’s Romance, and Beethoven’s Sonata No. 4.

Violinist Laurana Wheeler Roderer, an Idaho native and classically trained performer with degrees from Utah State University and Arizona State University, will headline KIND Conservatory’s candlelit concert along with local pianist Natalia Lauk. | Courtesty photo

Proceeds from the evening directly support scholarships, exams, and performance opportunities for students at the KIND Conservatory.

Lauk shared one example from this fall. A student whose family was struggling financially, after the mother suddenly lost her job and was at risk of having to give up piano lessons.

When a local business owner from Idaho Transportation Company, Inc. heard the story, he stepped in immediately.

“He said, ‘I want to help. Let’s do it.’ His generosity funded a $1,600 piano scholarship, providing the student with a full year of lessons that the family otherwise couldn’t afford. His wife, Maria Arutyunova, also volunteered to cater the Dec. 5 fundraiser.

Refreshments for KIND Conservatory’s upcoming Candlelit Music Night fundraiser by Maria Arutyunova. | Couresty photo

“We wanted to share this because it’s a reminder of how much kindness exists in our community,” Lauk said.

How to attend or make a donation

Event: One Night: Candlelit Music

Date: Friday, Dec. 5

Location: KIND Conservatory Recital Hall, 412 W. Center Street, Pocatello

Reception: 6:30 p.m.

Concert: 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $40 — includes reception; tax-deductible

Purchase tickets and donation link: Zeffy

Those who cannot attend may donate directly through Zeffy, and supporters can add a gift at checkout to underwrite a month of lessons or a competition fee for a student.

“If anyone ever wants to help another student, buy a ticket to this fundraiser — or simply donate. It truly makes a difference,” Lauk concluded.

For more information and updates follow Kind Conservatory on Facebook.