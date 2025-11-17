Chewy, soft, delicious pita bread recipe - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

It takes just six ingredients I bet you already have at home to make this easy soft unleavened bread recipe. Yeast-free, it’s the most versatile and deliciously chewy soft pita bread recipe around. Ingredients 3 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons salt – sea salt or kosher

1.5 cups whole milk

3 eggs

2 tablespoons olive oil

Place all ingredients in a medium mixing bowl. Beat with an electric mixer for about two minutes, scraping down sides if needed. Spray an 11×15 pan with cooking spray. Pour batter into the pan and spread dough to the edges. Bake at 450 for about 20 minutes, until just very lightly browned. Notes For each of the following variations, begin with fully-cooked bread: Cheesy Bread: Sprinkle top generously with mozzarella. Place in a 350-degree oven until cheese is fully melted.

Cinnamon Bread Sticks: Spread 1/4 cup of melted butter over the top of the bread. Stir together 1/2 cup of sugar and 1-2 tablespoons of cinnamon. Sprinkle evenly over the top. Place in a 350-degree oven for about 20 minutes, or until bubbly.

Italian Herb Bread: Spread top with 2-4 tablespoons of olive oil. Sprinkle with dried Italian seasoning and garlic powder. Bake at 350 for about 10 minutes, or until fragrant.

