Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces location, releases rendering of new Idaho temple - East Idaho News

COEUR D’ALENE — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the location of the Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple.

It will be built on a 10.91-acre site located at the corner of Hanley Avenue and Coeur Terre Boulevard in Coeur d’Alene, according to a church news release. Plans call for a single-story temple of approximately 29,630 square feet, a meetinghouse and an accompanying ancillary building.

A map showing the location of the Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced the temple at the October 2024 general conference.

“Every sincere seeker of Jesus Christ will find Him in the temple,” he said at that time. “You will feel His mercy. You will find answers to your most vexing questions. You will better comprehend the joy of His gospel.”

More than 480,000 Latter-day Saints live in Idaho in nearly 1,300 congregations.

Ten additional temples have been announced, are under construction or are in operation in Gem State, including those in Boise, Burley, Caldwell, Idaho Falls, Meridian, Montpelier, Pocatello, Rexburg, Teton River and Twin Falls.