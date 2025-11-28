Community gathers for annual Thanksgiving concert at Rexburg Tabernacle - East Idaho News

REXBURG – Even with the surprise appearance of a wandering toddler crossing the stage, Rexburg’s annual Thanksgiving Celebration at the Rexburg Tabernacle Civic Center went off without a hitch, concluding in a standing ovation.

“I think the best part was when our young friend came toddling across the stage, in the middle of that beautiful American spiritual, and just kind of enjoyed it, and moved on. That was a delight,” said soloist Jacob Meldrum.

The event has been a Thanksgiving morning tradition in Rexburg for almost half a century, with more than 30 of those years held at the historic tabernacle. The hour-long program features choral and instrumental numbers performed by community volunteers.

Those in attendance included local residents, as well as people visiting family for the holiday.

Producer Anna Bjornn has been involved with the program since the 1990s and took over the organizing duties from her mother. She says the event usually fills the tabernacle, and this year was no exception.

Bjornn calls it her favorite tradition of the entire year.

“It focuses on hope and gratitude and the blessings of living in this valley. We are just so blessed and we have such talent. It’s an all-volunteer program from the conductor, to the pianist, to the choir members, to the special musical individual numbers that we do.”

Narration this year was provided by Teton River Arts and Commerce Director Emily Miller.

“I’m so happy that I get to be a part of it. It really is such a beautiful tradition and I’m honored to participate,” she said. “The choir has practiced for weeks and they sound so beautiful. Steve Dresen (the choral director) really knows how to create a beautiful sound. I love the themes he chose this year (and) the focus on growth and learning.”

Performer in the Thanksgiving concert | Erik Nielsen, EastIdahoNews.com

Brenda Gardner of Rexburg has sung in the event for 18 years, but circumstances led her to sit this one out. She still made a point to attend.

She says it’s an opportunity to pause and reflect.

“It is part of our tradition. It’s just wonderful to come and think about something other than what I’m going to buy everyone for Christmas. To stop and give thanks is really important.”

“This is my profession, but when I come to do this, I get to set my profession aside and just share my love for this art form with (others),” Choral director Steve Dresen adds. “There’s such an exuberant joy in people who are donating their time to this. They just come because they love to experience this sense of community and then share that with an audience.”