Coroner confirms identity of 7-year-old Idaho boy killed in I-84 crash - East Idaho News

NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) — A young boy killed in a Tuesday afternoon accident on Interstate 84 was identified Wednesday, as loved ones launched fundraisers to support his family.

A pickup truck driven by a 31-year-old Meridian man was headed west on the interstate when it rear-ended a box truck driven by a 21-year-old Nampa man just after 3 p.m. Tuesday near Nampa, the Idaho Statesman previously reported.

Idaho State Police said a child in the pickup died at the scene, and three others were taken to the hospital.

The Canyon County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday told the Idaho Statesman that the fatality was 7-year-old Graham Summers. Graham’s cause of death was blunt force injuries, according to a coroner’s office release.

Graham’s father, Austin Summers, was driving the pickup, and the other passengers were Graham’s two younger brothers, according to one online fundraiser.

A pair of GoFundMes were set up to raise money for the Summers family.

“As a 2nd grader and an amazing big brother, Graham’s silly spirit and infectious smile brought joy to everyone around him,” wrote Katlyn Miles, the creator of one fundraiser. “He had a special way of making people laugh and always put a smile on everyone’s faces, no matter the situation. His loss has left a deep void in the hearts of his family, friends, and all who knew him.”

Miles said the donated money will go toward helping Graham’s mother, Ashley Summers, cover funeral expenses, provide counseling for the family, and address other financial needs.

Ashley Summers embraces Graham Summers, one of her sons. | GoFundMe

The GoFundMe described Ashley Summers as “a single mom working three jobs and finishing nursing school to support her children.”

“She and her two younger children are facing unimaginable grief and uncertainty,” Miles said. “… Ashley is doing everything she can to support her children through this heartbreak, but she cannot do it alone.”

Angela Ferguson launched a separate GoFundMe to support Austin Summers, who owns a Meridian roofing company.

“He is having surgery today while grieving the loss of his son,” Ferguson wrote. “With great love and sadness we ask for donations for medical bills and funeral costs.”