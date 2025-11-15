 COURTROOM INSIDER | Mike King and the Zion Society cult - East Idaho News
Submit a name to Secret Santa
COURTROOM INSIDER

COURTROOM INSIDER | Mike King and the Zion Society cult

  Published at
Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” criminal investigator and host of “Profiling Evil” joins Nate to talk about the Zion Society cult that rocked northern Utah in the 90s. Plus the latest on Kohberger and a big announcement about who will be joining Nate next week on “Courtroom Insider.”

Watch in the video player above.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION