Crash on Yellowstone Highway results in SUV flipping onto it's side - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A crash at the intersection of Yellowstone Highway and Hitt Road in Bonneville County caused an SUV to flip onto its side Monday afternoon, causing non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell, the crash involved two SUVs and took place at the intersection at around 2 p.m.

Concerning the flipped SUV, Lovell said the vehicle only had a driver inside, and she was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Crews are still on-site cleaning up the scene, and Lovell said lanes are open to allow traffic through.