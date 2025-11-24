 Crash on Yellowstone Highway results in SUV flipping onto it's side - East Idaho News
Local

Crash on Yellowstone Highway results in SUV flipping onto it’s side

Daniel V. Ramirez

Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Two SUV's collided at the intersection of Yellowstone Highway and Hitt Road, causing one to flip on it's side. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com
IDAHO FALLS — A crash at the intersection of Yellowstone Highway and Hitt Road in Bonneville County caused an SUV to flip onto its side Monday afternoon, causing non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell, the crash involved two SUVs and took place at the intersection at around 2 p.m.

Concerning the flipped SUV, Lovell said the vehicle only had a driver inside, and she was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Crews are still on-site cleaning up the scene, and Lovell said lanes are open to allow traffic through.

The driver of the turned over SUV was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. | Tony Blakeslee, EastIdahoNews.com
