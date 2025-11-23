Delta Air Lines adding second flight from Pocatello to Salt Lake City - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Delta Air Lines will expand service at Pocatello Regional Airport next spring with the addition of a second daily flight to Salt Lake City, airport officials announced this week.

Beginning May 7, 2026, SkyWest Airlines will operate two roundtrip flights each day between Pocatello and Salt Lake City International Airport, giving travelers more flexibility and improved connections.

Under the new schedule, flights will depart Pocatello at 11:44 a.m. and 7 p.m., with arrivals from Salt Lake City at 10:31 a.m. and 6:25 p.m.

“We are excited to announce the addition of a second daily flight,” Airport Manager Alan Evans said. “The increased frequency will help provide more options for passengers and reduce long layovers. We’re grateful for our long-standing relationship with Delta and SkyWest and appreciate their commitment to improving service for our community.”

Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad called the expanded service “great news” for local residents and regional travelers who depend on the airport.

Tickets for both flights are now on sale at Delta.com.