Easy, delicious, dreamy pumpkin cream cheese pie recipe - East Idaho News

Made with canned pumpkin, cream cheese, evaporated milk, pumpkin pie spice, and honey, this easy pumpkin cream cheese pie recipe is simultaneously sweet, spicy, creamy… and oh-so decadent. Ingredients 1 unbaked deep dish pie crust

1/2 pkg cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup honey

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup canned pumpkin

1/2 cup evaporated milk

2 large eggs

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 tsp pumpkin pie spice Instructions Beat cream cheese and 1/4 cup of honey in a mixing bowl until smooth and creamy. Put this in another bowl and set it aside. In the same mixing bowl just used place pumpkin, milk, eggs, remaining honey, vanilla, sugar, and pumpkin pie spice. Mix until blended well. Pour the pumpkin pie filling into the unbaked pie shell. Drop the cream cheese mixture in dollops over the pumpkin mixture. Swirl lightly with a butter knife. Bake at 325 for 50-60 mins or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.

