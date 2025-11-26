Falling gas prices help Turkey Day trips - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE — Better set out a few more plates for your Thanksgiving guests. According to AAA, nearly 82 million Americans are traveling this holiday weekend, including 478,000 Idahoans. And gas prices are making it easier on everyone’s budget to do so.

The average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $3.27, which is three cents cheaper than a week ago and 13 cents less than a month ago, but 16 cents more than a year ago.

The national average currently sits at $3.04, which is five cents less than a week ago, a penny less than a month ago, and about three cents less than a year ago. Idaho again ranks 8th in the country for the most expensive fuel, with California leading the way at $4.58 and Oklahoma at the bottom of the list at $2.49 per gallon.

Here’s a seven-year comparison of Idaho and U.S. average gas prices on Thanksgiving Day:

AAA Idaho

“With another 1.6 million additional travelers this year, it’s going to be packed at times, whether you’re making your way through airport security or just making a road trip,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Get an early jump on your chosen travel day if you can.”

This year, the Thanksgiving holiday travel period runs from Tuesday, November 25 through Monday, December 1 – the busiest holiday travel window this year. While new records are expected for every mode of travel, nearly 90% of people will be going by car.