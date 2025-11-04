Former news anchor arrested in stabbing death of mother - East Idaho News

WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — Wichita police say an 80-year-old woman who was stabbed Friday morning has died, and they’ve arrested her daughter for murder.

Officers responded at around 7:50 a.m. to a reported cutting at a home in the 1500 block of East Crowley, near Wassall and Hydraulic. They arrived to find the 47-year-old suspect outside the home with cuts on her hands. Inside the residence, officers found Anita Avers unresponsive in her bed with multiple stab wounds.

EMS took Avers to a local hospital, where she died just before 8:30 a.m.

Jail records identify the suspect as 47-year-old Angelynn Mock, who is in jail for murder in the first degree.

Anita’s husband tells us she was a therapist at Wichita Counseling Professionals.

KAKE News has confirmed that the suspect, Angelynn Mock, is a former news anchor in St. Louis.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office on Sunday confirmed to KAKE News that Mock has not been charged in relation to the arrest, saying, “This case has not been presented to our office for a charging decision so Ms. Mock has not been charged with any crime in relation to her arrest on Friday.”

The investigation is ongoing.

