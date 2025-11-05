Fremont School District bond fails to pass; St. Anthony City Council incumbents hold their seats - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — Over 35% of all registered voters in Fremont County have cast their ballots, and the results are in.

In St. Anthony, three of its incumbents secured enough votes to keep their seats on the City Council. Chad Quayle took the most votes with 511, Rod Nichols took second with 447 votes and Rod Wilmore secured 488 votes. Mayor Donald Powell ran unopposed.

Regarding the Fremont Joint School District 215 school bond, the school board asked voters to approve a $17 million bond for 20 years to build a new performing arts addition at South Fremont High School.

The bond required 66.7% to pass, and those in favor managed to secure 1,223 votes, or 50.37%, while those against had 1,205 votes, or 49.63%. The bond did not pass.