Give a Pocatello cop a bird - they'll thank you for it - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — If you’ve ever wanted to give a Pocatello cop a bird and have them thank you for it, now’s your chance.

The Pocatello Police Department is once again inviting the community to “Give the Cops a Bird” — and it’s all for a good cause.

Now in its seventh year, the annual turkey drive helps ensure families in eastern Idaho have a warm and hearty Thanksgiving meal.

According to a news release from Lt. Josh Hancock of the Pocatello Police Department, all donations benefit The Idaho Foodbank, which distributes holiday food boxes to individuals and families in need throughout the region.

Community members can drop off frozen turkeys, along with canned goods or monetary donations, at the Pocatello Police Department from now through Thursday, November 20. Every donation — big or small — makes a difference for local households who might otherwise go without.

Those wishing to make a financial contribution can do so by check, payable to the Pocatello FOP Union, or via Venmo at @ppdunion (please include a note specifying it’s for “Give the Cops a Bird”).

So, grab a bird — don’t flip it, drop it, or throw it — just give it to the cops. Together, the community and the Pocatello Police can make this Thanksgiving a little brighter for those in need.

For more information, contact Lt. Josh Hancock at (208) 234-6111.