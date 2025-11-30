Helping her sister on a ladder turned into the moment a Secret Santa changed this woman's life - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

Joyce has spent her life caring for children with severe disabilities — often at great personal sacrifice. Her youngest son, Jeremiah, was born with autism and Down syndrome. He never walked, talked or fed himself, and required constant medical care. Despite being unable to work full-time, Joyce did everything she could to support her family financially.

About 16 years ago, she opened her home once again and adopted another child, a girl named NaNa. NaNa has severe disabilities and Joyce believed that as long as she was caring for Jeremiah, she had room in her heart — and her home — to love another child in need.

Jeremiah died from a respiratory infection about 14 years ago, a loss that devastated Joyce. Soon after, statewide cuts to disability-care funding left her without the support she relied on to raise NaNa. Unable to afford her home, Joyce sold it and combined her savings with her sister and brother-in-law.

Together, they purchased property outside Lava Hot Springs and began building a house. It remains unfinished, and Joyce and NaNa have been living in the basement while construction slowly continues as money allows.

Despite the challenges, Joyce has never stopped working. A talented musician who plays a variety of string and woodwind instruments, she previously taught at a charter school and served as secretary for the Salt Lake Community Orchestra. These days, she spends her time raising a large garden, tending chickens and caring for milk goats — all while providing around-the-clock care for NaNa, who still requires help with every daily task.

As Joyce has aged, lifting, bathing and transporting NaNa has become increasingly difficult. Friends say she rarely takes time for herself and seldom gets the chance to play the instruments she loves.

Secret Santa heard about Joyce and asked the East Idaho News elves to surprise her with a Christmas present. Check out the video in the player above.