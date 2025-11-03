Her world shattered overnight. Then a Secret Santa had a gift delivered to this widow's doorstep. - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

Sharon Nixon lived with her adult son, Curtis Nixon, until last week when he unexpectedly died in his sleep at the age of 37.

Sharon, who is 85, worked at Sears in Idaho Falls for 40 years and served paperwork for the courts until she had a massive stroke when she was 82. Her husband passed away years ago and she also buried an adult daughter who died of cancer.

When Sharon called the funeral home to make preparations for her son’s funeral, she realized she did not have enough money to pay for the burial he and she wanted. She needed to have him cremated as it was all she could afford.

Secret Santa heard about Sharon’s dilemma and asked the East Idaho News elves to pay her a visit. Check out the surprise in the video player above.