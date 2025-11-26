Homeless Awareness Encampment to raise 'critical' funding for shelter operations - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – An annual fundraiser for a local homeless shelter will serve as a kick-off event for a larger campaign for the first time ever.

Aid for Friends, the only emergency shelter in Bannock County, will have its 19th annual Homeless Awareness Encampment on Dec. 6 to 7 at Caldwell Park. The event will launch the shelter’s fundraising efforts for the “Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge,” a statewide campaign that aims to raise funds for housing nonprofits.

This is the first year that Aid for Friends has joined the encampment with its Avenues for Hope fundraising efforts, which officials say is critical for the shelter.

“It’s going to keep our shelter doors open. It keeps the operations happening (and meets) the needs in our shelter,” said Shelter Director Tami Moore.

The encampment was first started by former Director B.J. Stensland, who passed away on Dec. 4, 2024, not long after retiring from her position. Stensland started the event not just to raise funds for the shelter, but also to raise awareness and understanding of the plight of homeless people.

“This event helps raise funds for our new shelter, which opened in 2021 … but most importantly, the awareness this event provides bridges the emotional and educational gap between those who have stable housing in our community and those who are surviving without it,” says Executive Director Michele Poletti in a recent press release.

The encampment raises funds by its participants collecting donation pledges from individuals and businesses. People who aren’t able to sleep at the encampment overnight can still support Aid for Friends by making a donation or collecting pledges.

Shelter officials decided to join the event with its broader Avenues For Hope fundraising efforts o maximize the amount of funding they can receive, as well as avoid having to ask people for donations twice in a short timespan. The housing challenge officially begins on Dec. 10 at 8 a.m. and goes until midnight on Dec. 31.

This year, Aid For Friends has acquired a partnership with Citizens Community Bank, which will match donations dollar for dollar up to $4,000. All proceeds go directly to operating the Aid For Friends Emergency Shelter.

Participants will receive a winter survival safety training at noon at the Central Christian Church on Saturday from Lance Clark, a former Pocatello Parks and Recreation employee.

The encampment will be set up using boxes donated by Pacific Recycling. People should dress warm and be prepared for a cold night.

The Modern Woodsman of America will collect canned food donations for Aid For Friends’ pantry. The shelter asks people to emphasize canned meat, protein and vegetables, including, “chili, stew, tuna, ham, soup and other protein,” according to its news release.

On Saturday night, the local Boy Scouts of America Troop 395 will prepare and serve a “soup kitchen” dinner from donated ingredients. There will also be concessions trailer with volunteers providing coffee, hot chocolate and snacks.

Although participating in the encampment can’t compare to actually experiencing homelessness, Moore says that it provides people with a changed perspective and understanding of what they go through.

“You empathize, and you start to have more compassion for what it is they have to go through, and then how much harder we need to work to make sure they’re not out there in the cold,” Moore said.

More information on how to donate and register can be found by clicking here.