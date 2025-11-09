One hunter dead after pair gets stranded in snow in Shoshone County - East Idaho News

CLARKIA, Idaho — A search for two overdue hunters in northern Idaho ended in tragedy Thursday after one of them died while trying to get help when their vehicle became stuck in deep snow.

According to the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call Thursday morning that the pair had not returned from a hunting trip. A friend told authorities the hunters had called the previous evening to say their pickup was stuck in the snow somewhere in the backcountry outside Clarkia.

With no precise location available, deputies organized a backcountry search team and began efforts to locate the pair, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post. Friends and family joined the search, and law enforcement attempted to ping the hunters’ cell phones throughout the day without success.

After hours of searching, family members eventually located the two. Investigators say their pickup had become stuck in snow and the male hunter left on an ATV to look for help. He reportedly became stranded as well due to the worsening snow and terrain.

While attempting to walk out of the area, the man died. The woman stayed by his side until rescuers arrived.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the man who died.