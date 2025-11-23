Idaho Ballet Theatre to perform 'The Nutcracker' for its 22nd year this December - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Ballet Theatre is preparing to put on its annual performance of “The Nutcracker” next month.

“The Nutcracker,” which is a classical ballet, will be performed Dec. 11, 12 and 13 beginning at 7 p.m. A matinee will take place on Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. The show will be held at the Colonial Theater located at 450 A. Street in Idaho Falls. Tickets are $18 for the matinee and $22 for the evening shows. Tickets can be purchased here.

“I think the funnest thing about ‘The Nutcracker’ is that it’s a fun holiday tradition that families like to do,” Jennifer Teuscher, one of the directors and owners of IBT, told EastIdahoNews.com. “It brings the holiday spirit and it’s an amazing performance.”

‘The Nutcracker’ flyer. | Courtesy Idaho Ballet Theatre

This year marks 22 years of IBT showcasing “The Nutcracker.” Teuscher mentioned there are about 130 local dancers in the show ranging in ages from three years old to 18 years old.

Rehearsals got underway in October. The older dancers have practiced about eight to 10 hours a week in preparation for the performance and the younger ones have spent one to two hours a week preparing for the show.

“The kids are loving what they are doing so for them to get to share that on stage, is such a cool experience,” Teuscher said.

There will also be a few guest artists performing, some of which are locals themselves. From the dancers and the acting, the storyline, the full sets and the costumes, Teuscher hopes audience members find joy from the performance.

“It’s a great experience to go and be in the theater and get carried away for a minute with something that’s really beautiful and magical and come away feeling good about it,” Teuscher said.

She added, “We’ve seen so much of the community that are really loving ballet and loving the productions, and we’re really grateful for the support.”

Before the matinee show on Saturday, the “Nutcracker Tea Party” will take place from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. It’s held at the Willard Arts Center, located at 498 A. Street in Idaho Falls. For more information on ticket pricing and to purchase tickets, click here.

There is a light brunch, story-telling time with the dancers where they narrate the story of ‘The Nutcracker’ and the kids can do a craft at the end.

“You can buy a ticket whether you’re coming to the performance or not. Or, you can buy a ticket for the tea party and performance afterwards,” Teuscher mentioned. “We are offering an option this year that if you buy the tea party ticket and the performance afterwards, you’ll get a little backstage tour and get to meet some of the main characters in the show.”

The proceeds from the tea party go to help with scholarships for IBT students.

‘Nutcracker Tea Party’ flyer. | Courtesy Idaho Ballet Theatre

‘The Nutcracker’ put on by Idaho Ballet Theatre. | Courtesy Idaho Ballet Theatre