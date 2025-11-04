Police release more information on multi-vehicle crash involving cement truck, two drivers taken to the hospital - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department has released more information regarding the multi-vehicle crash on Yellowstone Highway involving a cement truck.

According to a news release from the IFPD, the crash was reported at around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, when a cement truck was heading south after passing the intersection of Yellowstone Highway and Pancheri Drive when it failed to stay within the lane, colliding with two vehicles. The truck later struck a third vehicle, causing it to be pushed backwards into two more vehicles. A total of six vehicles were involved.

Two of the vehicles involved in the crash involving a cement truck on the Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls. | Amy Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

The release states that the drivers of the two vehicles initially struck by the cement truck were taken via ambulance to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the driver of the cement truck, he became drowsy and fell asleep behind the wheel. IFPD is leading the investigation into the crash.

The roadways were blocked for over two hours as crews worked to clear the scene. All lanes have reopened at of 7:30 p.m.